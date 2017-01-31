Number of flood victims in Perak remains at 407

IPOH, Jan 31 — The number of flood victims in Perak as at 8am today remained at 407 from last night who were still staying at the temporary relief centres (PPS).

According to the Welfare Department’s Flood Portal, there were 182 victims in Hilir Perak with 97 of them staying at the Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sungai Kerawai, while 85 were being placed at SK Changkat Jong Batu 8.

Meanwhile, in the Manjung district, 208 victims were being placed at Sekolah Agama Rakyat Padang Serai.

In the district of Larut, Matang and Selama, the number of victims staying at the Surau Padang Serai Dalam PPS remained at 21. — Bernama