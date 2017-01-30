Last updated Monday, January 30, 2017 9:57 pm GMT+8

Number of flood victims in Perak continues to drop

Monday January 30, 2017
The flood situation in Perak continued to improve with the number of victims dropping to 407 as at 8pm compared with 420 victims this evening. — Bernama picThe flood situation in Perak continued to improve with the number of victims dropping to 407 as at 8pm compared with 420 victims this evening. — Bernama picIPOH, Jan 30 — The flood situation in Perak continued to improve with the number of victims dropping to 407 as at 8pm compared with 420 victims this evening.

According to information from the Social Welfare Department’s Flood Portal, 182 victims were in the Hilir Perak district with 97 of them staying at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sungai Kerawai, while another 85 victims were staying at the relief centre at SK Changkat Jong Batu 8.

Meanwhile, in the Manjung district 208 flood victims were staying at the Sekolah Agama Rakyat Padang Serai.

In the districts of Larut, Matang and Selama, the number of victims remained at 21 who were staying at the Padang Serai Dalam surau. — Bernama

