Number of flood victims in Pahang, Johor continues to rise

The number of flood victims seeking shelter at temporary flood relief centres in Pahang has risen. — Bernama picKUANTAN, Jan 13 — The number of flood victims seeking shelter at 18 temporary flood relief centres in Pahang as of 9pm rose to 1,665 people compared to 1,565 people in the evening.

Pahang Civil Defence Force director Col (PA) Zainal Yusof when contacted today said the number of victims placed at 11 relief centres in Pekan increased to 1,307 people compared to 1,223 people this evening.

He said in Rompin, the number of victims increased slightly from 284 people this evening to 293 people tonight at four relief centres namely 32 people at Kampung Pianggu multipurpose hall, Sekolah Kebangsaan Tekek, Tioman (63), Leban Chondong Community hall (71) and 127 were placed at Balai Raya Setajam.

In Kuantan, 56 victims were accommodated at two relief centres namely 29 people at Seri Damai Community hall and the remaining 27 at Kampung Pahang Community hall while in Raub nine people were taking shelter at Masjid Jamek Kuala Semantan, he added.

In Sarawak, one temporary relief centre was opened at Kampung Lutong hall in Sebuyau, Samarahan, more than 100km from Kuching at 4pm to house 52 people from 16 families.

The State Disaster Management Committee in a statement today said all the victims from Kampung Lutong, Sebangan were moved after their village was inundated in almost 1 metre of water.

In Johor, the flood evacuees in the state also rose to 1,245 people from 322 families tonight compared to 1,122 people from 306 families this evening, according to Johor Health, Environment, Education and Information Committee chairman Datuk Ayub Rahmat.

As of 10pm, a total of 1,111 people were placed at eight relief centres in Mersing, 103 people were housed at four relief centres in Segamat and 31 people at one relief centre in Kota Tinggi, he said in a statement tonight.

Meanwhile, Ayub said Jalan Telok Arong in Mersing was still closed to traffic due to a landslide and motorists could use Jalan Tanjung Resang-Jalan Mersing/Endau-Jalan Air Papan as an alternative route.

He said the route to Kampung Batu 7 in Jementah, Segamat had been cut off by flood and constant monitoring was being carried out by relevant agencies and the district office. — Bernama