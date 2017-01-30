Number of flood victims in Pahang increases

Flood victims gather in front of a tent at an evacuation centre in Jerantut, Pahang January 30, 2017. — Bernama picKUANTAN, Jan 30 — The number of flood victims at evacuation centres in Pahang increased again this morning to 5,595 people (1,503 families), from 5,460 people (1,454 families) last night.

Pahang Malaysian Civil Defence Force director Zainal Yusoff said Temerloh district recorded the highest number with 2,202 people from 556 families.

The other flood victims are in Pekan (1,108 people from 292 families), Maran (928 people from 270 families), Bera (782 people from 184 families), Jerantut (403 people from 156 families), Lipis (90 people from 24 families) and Rompin (82 people from 21 families).

The evacuees are at 80 evacuation centres, comprising 25 in Temerloh, Maran (18), Pekan (17), Bera (14) and two each in Jerantut, Lipis and Rompin, he added. — Bernama