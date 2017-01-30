Number of flood victims in Pahang drops to 4,348

KUANTAN, Jan 30 — The number of flood victims in Pahang declined to 4,348 from 1,156 families as at 5pm compared to 5,455 victims from 1,461 families at noon today.

A statement from the Malaysian Welfare Department here showed that only five districts in the state were still affected by the floods with Temerloh recording the highest number of victims at 1,687 people from 422 families.

This was followed by Pekan with 1,089 victims (296 families), Maran 1,059 victims (308 families), Bera 475 victims (117 families) and Rompin 38 victims (13 families).

“A total of 68 temporary relief centres are operating with 19 centres in Maran, 17 centres each in Temerloh and Pekan, 14 in Bera and one in Rompin,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the director of the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) Pahang, Zainal Yusoff said the floods in Jerantut receded this afternoon with all the 387 victims from 152 families staying at a relief centre being allowed to return home. — Bernama