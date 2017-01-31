Last updated Tuesday, January 31, 2017 4:53 pm GMT+8

Number of flood victims in Pahang continues to drop

Residents of Taman Pelangkah in Pekan leave their homes to move to evacuation centres due to flooding caused by the overflow of Sungai Pahang January 30, 2017. — Bernama picResidents of Taman Pelangkah in Pekan leave their homes to move to evacuation centres due to flooding caused by the overflow of Sungai Pahang January 30, 2017. — Bernama picKUANTAN, Jan 31 ― The number of flood victims staying at relief centres in Pahang continued to drop from 3,162 people from 883 families at noon today compared with 4,122 victims from 1,115 families this morning.

Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) state director Zainal Yusoff said of the total, Pekan recorded the highest number with 1,116 victims from 309 families.

“Meanwhile, Maran recorded 1,055 victims (314 families), Temerloh 515 victims (140 families), Bera 438 victims (107 families) and Rompin 38 victims (13 families),” he said. 

A total of 59 temporary relief centres were still operating with 20 in Maran, Pekan (17), Bera (12), Temerloh (nine) and one in Rompin. ― Bernama

