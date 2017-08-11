Number of flood victims in Melaka rises to 445

MELAKA, Aug 11 — The number of flood victims in Melaka increased to 445 this evening as compared to 304 victims in the afternoon.

State Disaster Management Committee secretariat head Lt Col (PA) Effendy Ali said two new evacuation centres had been opened.

“A total of 20 victims from four families have been moved to the new evacuation centre opened in Pengkalan Batu,” he told reporters today.

He added that the other centre was opened at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Tehel in Jasin to accommodate 24 victims from eight families.

Effendy said the number of flood victims at the evacuation centre in Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Munsyi Abdullah in Batu Berendam had increased by seven people, bringing the new total to 247 from 60 families.

He said the number of victims at the Peringgit Hall and the Paya Ikan Rural Transformation Centre remained at 30 (from 12 families) and 33 (six families) respectively.

He said 23 victims from six families had been evacuated to the centre in Sekolah Agama JAIM Tanjung Minyak, while 68 victims from 13 families were now staying at the centre in the Krubong People’s Housing Project. — Bernama