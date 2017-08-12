Number of flood victims in Melaka declined to 512 this morning

Melaka Civil Defence Force director Lt Col (PA) Effendy Ali said a total of 512 evacuees from 129 families were still being placed at nine relief centres, with seven in Melaka Tengah district and the rest in Jasin and Alor Gajah districts. — Bernama picMELAKA,Aug 12 — The number of flood victims in Melaka has declined to 512 people as of this morning from 534 people last night after 22 evacuees returned to their homes this morning.

He said the number of evacuees at four relief centres with declining numbers are at SMK Munsyi Abdullah, which has 246 people from 58 families, Krubong People’s Housing Project (71 people from 18 families), Sekolah Agama JAIM Tanjung Minyak (20 people from seven families) and Balai Raya Pengkalan Batu (27 people from six families).

“Two other relief centres with an increased number of evacuees are at Sekolah Kebangsaan Tehel in Jasin involving 71 people from 19 families and Balai Raya Kampung Seri Jeram, Alor Gajah (17 people from four families),” he said in a statement here today.

Effendy, who is also Melaka State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat head, said the number of evacuees remained at 20 people from four families in Paya Ikan Rural Transformation Centre , Surau Bukit Baru (13 people from two families) and Balai Raya Peringgit (27 people from 11 families). — Bernama