Number of flood victims in Kota Belud increases to 409

A resident of Kampung Bobot paddles a boat after the flood hit his village, December 12, 2017. Most of the villagers have been transferred to the temporary flood relief centre at Dewan Tun Said in Kota Belud. — Bernama picKOTA BELUD, Dec 12 — The number of flood victims in Kota Belud increased to 409 people from 157 families as at 8pm this evening compared to 120 from 79 families recorded earlier today.

The flood relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Pekan, which opened at noon, currently accommodated 289 flood victims from 78 families while the number of evacuees housed in the Tun Said Community Hall remained at 120 people from 79 families.

According to Sabah Civil Defence Force (APM) spokesman, two evacuation centres, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Taun Gusi 2 hall and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama Tun Said hall were also opened today as preparation to house evacuees if there was a need.

As of 8pm tonight, the number of flood-affected villages in Kota Belud remained at 26 while the nine roads were still flooded and remain closed.

Meanwhile, in the Kecil Membakut district, 20 flood victims from six families were evacuated to Puspanita mini hall at 4.30pm.

As of 8pm today, seven villages in the Kecil Membakut were affected by the floods following continuous rain from yesterday.

Meanwhile, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan, who is also Kota Belud Member of Parliament, urged the residents to be on the alert and obey the authorities’ directives in facing floods in the district.

“I have contacted the Kota Belud district officer late last night to ask all departments in Kota Belud to be mobilised immediately to deal with the floods,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the disaster relief committee was activated to ensure the evacuation process of victims to be carried out immediately and Kota Belud parliamentary office employees have also been directed to be on standby at the relief centres to assist the affected victims. —Bernama