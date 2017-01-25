Number of flood victims in Kelantan rises to 584 as at 5pm

KOTA BARU, Jan 25 ― The number of flood evacuees in Kelantan rose to 584 as at 5pm today compared to 374 people at noon.

According to the Social Welfare Department's Infobanjir application, eight evacuation centres were opened to house the flood victims in five districts, namely Jeli, Gua Musang, Kuala Krai and Pasir Mas and Pasir Puteh.

Some 437 people from 109 families were evacuated to three relief centres in Jeli followed by 80 people (from 20 families) in an evacuation centre in Gua Musang.

In Pasir Puteh, 35 people (from five families) were housed at two relief centres while 18 people (from five families) at a relief centre in Pasir Mas and 14 people (2 families) at a centre in Kuala Krai.

According to the portal ebanjir.kelantan.gov.my, the water level of Sungai Kelantan in Tangga Krai, Kuala Krai here has now crossed the danger level of 25 metre and is currently at 25.15m.

The water level at Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang remained unchanged at 9.18m high from noon, which is still above the danger level of 9m.

Meanwhile, Gua Musang police chief Supt Rajab Ahad Ismail was disappointed with the flood victims in Kampung Limau Kasturi, Gua Musang, who were not ready early to move to the relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Limau Kasturi 2.

“They were moved at the last minute, causing a chaotic atmosphere especially for rescuers moving them to shelters,” he said.

He also said that among the victims were those who moved to their relatives' house or to the hills which made it difficult for the Social Welfare Department to channel food and other necessities to them.

Rajab Ahad also wants parents to supervise their children not to play in flood waters to avoid untoward incidents.

Meanwhile in Kuala Terengganu, an evacuation centre in Dungun was closed this afternoon after 12 people from four families were allowed to return to their homes today.

The Pasir Raja Community Hall evacuation centre was closed at about 4pm.

According to the Social Welfare Department's “Infobanjir” application the only evacuation centre still open in the state is the Kampung Shukur Community Hall in Dungun.

It houses 94 evacuees from 30 families.

In Ipoh, the Perak Disaster Managment Secretariat said the number of flood evacuees as at 4.30pm dropped to 525 people from 165 families as compared to 538 people at noon.

It said nine relief centres were in operation in Manjung, Kuala Kangsar, Perak Tengah, Hilir Perak, Larut Matang and Selama.

Manjung recorded the highest number of evacuees at 396 people with 195 sheltered at Dewan Inderwati, Beruas and 201 at Sekolah Agama Rakyat Kampung Padang Serai.

In Miri, continuous rain that lasted for 30 minutes this afternoon caused several areas in Miri to be hit by flash floods.

A check by Bernama this afternoon revealed that since the heavy rain started at 3.45pm, among the areas badly hit by flash floods were the road near the Miri post office which was still passable to vehicles.

Also affected by flash floods were Jalan Krokop 10 and Kampung Kuap.

Miri Fire and Rescue chief Law Poh Kong said the flash flood ocurred due to water overflowing from the drains.

Meanwhile Sarawak Disaster Management Committee Secretariat of the Civil Defence Force Major Ismail Mahedin said rain was anticipated in Sibu and Miri from 6pm onwards.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman Datuk Ayub Rahmat said 71 FRCs were still in operation, in Segamat, Kota Tinggi, Kluang, Muar and Tangkak.

He said Segamat still recorded the highest number of evacuees at 6,253 people from 1,796 families.

In Shah Alam, a Selangor Disaster Management Unit spokesman said the number of evacuees in Sabak Bernam dropped to 357 people as at 5pm as compared to 407 people in the morning. ― Bernama