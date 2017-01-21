Number of flood victims in Kelantan rises to 4,345 as at noon

People wading through flood waters in Kelantan. The number of flood victims had risen to 4,345 from 1,182 families compared to 3,232 victims from 866 families recorded at 8am. — Bernama pic KOTA BARU, Jan 21 ― The number of flood victims seeking shelters at relief centres in Kelantan continues to rise as at noon today.

The Social Welfare Department (JKM) through its InfoBanjir mobile application said the number had risen to 4,345 from 1,182 families compared to 3,232 victims from 866 families recorded at 8am.

A total of 38 relief centres were now opened in seven districts, namely Kota Bharu, Pasir Mas, Tanah Merah, Pasir Puteh, Tumpat, Bachok and Machang.

The latest data on the number of evacuees, families and relief centres in the state is as follows:

Kota Baru ― 1,345 evacuees from 341 families at 10 relief centres.

Pasir Puteh ― 1,106 evacuees from 321 families at seven relief centres.

Pasir Mas ― 994 evacuees from 259 families at 15 relief centres.

Tumpat ― 350 evacuees from 105 families at one relief centre.

Bachok ― 333 evacuees from 96 families at one relief centre.

Machang ― 114 evacuees from 32 families at one relief centre.

Tanah Merah ― 103 evacuees from 28 families at three relief centres.

The Kelantan state government portal reported that the water level of Sungai Golok at Rantau Panjang was recorded at 10.12 metres at noon, compared to 9.95 metres at 8am - surpassing the warning level of 9m.

The portal also stated that other rivers were still at normal level. ― Bernama