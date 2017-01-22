Last updated Sunday, January 22, 2017 11:16 pm GMT+8

Malaysia

Number of flood victims in Kelantan rises to 10,402 people as at 9pm tonight

Sunday January 22, 2017
11:01 PM GMT+8

KOTA BHARU, Jan 22 — The number of flood victims in Kelantan rose to 10,402 people from 2,982 families as of 9 pm tonight compared to 10,126 people from 2,841 families at 5 pm today.

According to the Social Welfare Department (JKM) via its infobanjir application, all the flood victims are at 50 relief centres involving five districts in the state.

Of the total, 5,488 people from 1,504 families were moved to 18 relief centres here, 2,541 people from 692 families are at 10 centres in Pasir Puteh and 1,799 people from 631 families at 19 centres in Pasir Mas.

Meanwhile, 522 people from 141 families were evacuated to a relief centre in Bachok and 52 people from 14 families were moved to two centres in Kuala Krai.

Two relief centres in Machang and Tanah Merah were closed tonight.

This evening, 122 victims from 35 families were housed at a centre in Machang while 18 victims from six families were also placed at a centre in Tanah Merah.

According to the ebanjir.kelantan.gov.my portal, the level of Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang dropped to 10.05 metres (m) as at 8 pm tonight compared to 10.16m at 5 pm today, exceeding the danger level of 9.0m. — Bernama

 

