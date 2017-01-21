Number of flood victims in Kelantan rises to 9,220 people

The number of flood victims in Kelantan has risen to 9,220 as at 8pm. — Bernama picKOTA BARU, Jan 21 ― The number of flood victims in Kelantan increased to 9,220 people (2,587 families) as at 8pm, from 7,036 people (2,030 families) three hours earlier.

According to the Social Welfare Department, through its Infobanjir application, all the victims were being accommodated at 57 evacuation centres in seven districts.

A total of 3,551 victims (955 families) are at 19 flood evacuation centres in Kota Baru and 1,980 people (549 families) are at 10 flood evacuation centres in Pasir Puteh.

A total of 22 flood evacuation centres have been opened in Pasir Mas to accommodate 1,883 people (579 families), while 1,075 flood victims (307 families) are at two relief centres in Tanah Merah.

A total of 449 flood evacuees (117 families) are at a relief centre in Bachok, 193 people (55 families) are at three evacuation centres in Machang and 89 people (25 families) are at two relief centres in Tanah Merah.

Meanwhile, the portal ebanjir.kelantan.gov.my, stated that the water level at Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang remained at 10.11 metre as at 8pm, but still above the warning level of 9 metres.

The water level at other main rivers is still normal.

No casualty in the floods has been reported yet. ― Bernama