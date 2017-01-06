Number of flood victims in Kelantan drops below 13,000

People wading through flood waters in Rantau Panjang, January 4, 2017. — Bernama picKOTA BARU, Jan 6 — The number of residents affected by the flood in Kelantan has dropped to 13,449 comprising 4,790 families as of 9am compared to 14,074 from 4,996 families, last night.

The Social Welfare Department through its infobanjir application said 36 relief centres have remained open to accommodate the flood victims in four areas in the state.

Pasir Mas recorded the highest number of victims with 9,673 comprising 3,598 families who are staying at 27 evacuation centres, followed by Tumpat with 3,549 (1,139 families) at six other centres.

Another 190 (44 families) are being sheltered at a relief centre in Pasir Puteh while 37 (nine families), at a centre in Kota Bharu.

The water in Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang as of 8am, has receded to 9.90 metres, compared to 10.06m last night but is still at danger level, according to the state government website, http://ebanjir.kelantan.gov.my.

The reading for Sungai Kelantan in Jambatan Guillemard, Tanah Merah is 13.17m, compared to 13.60m last night, which is still below the 16m danger level.

The water levels in other main rivers are back to normal. — Bernama