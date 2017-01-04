Number of flood victims in Kelantan continues to rise to 12,400

62 evacuation centres were opened to accommodate the flood victims in eight districts in Kelantan. — Foto BernamaKOTA BARU, Jan 4 ― The number of flood victims in Kelantan continued to rise to 12,400 from 4,211 families as of 9pm tonight compared with 11,245 victims from 3,696 families this afternoon.

Malaysian Defence Force (APM) director for Kelantan Zainuddin Hussin said 62 evacuation centres were opened to accommodate the victims in eight districts in the state.

The highest number of victims was in the district of Pasir Mas with 8,679 from 3,131 families staying at 34 evacuation centres, followed by the district of Tumpat with 1,592 victims (519 families) in four evacuation centres while 719 victims (181 families) were in five evacuation centres in Kota Bharu, he said when contacted here today.

He said that in the district of Tanah Merah there were 299 victims (75 families) staying at six evacuation centres, 98 victims (23 families) in three evacuation centres in Kuala Krai, 539 victims (152 families) in three evacuation centres in Pasir Puteh, 364 victims (102 families) in six relief centres in Machang and 110 victims (28 families) at an evacuation centre in Bachok.

Zainuddin said the number of victims in the district of Tumpat was expected to continue to rise as water from the upper reaches of Sungai Golok was flowing to the district.

Meanwhile, only Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang was still above the danger level but the trend was dropping as at 9pm tonight, according to the government website at http://ebanjir.kelantan.gov.my.

The water level at Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang was 10.29 metres (m) compared with 10.31m this afternoon (danger level 9m).

The reading for Sungai Kelantan at Jambatan Guillemard, Tanah Merah was at 15.92m compared with 16.43m this afternoon (danger level 16m) while the Sungai Kelantan at Tangga Krai, Kuala Krai recorded a drop to 20.81m compared with 21.29m this afternoon (danger level 25m).

The water level at Sungai Lebir in Tualang, Gua Musang meanwhile dropped to 27.42m compared with 27.87m this afternoon (danger level 35m). ― Bernama