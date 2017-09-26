Number of flood victims in Kedah declined to 1,706

ALOR SETAR, Sept 26 — The number of flood evacuees at relief centres in Kedah up till noon today has declined to 1,706 from 1,991 this morning.

The State Disaster Management Secretariat here said, as at noon, 487 families were still sheltered at 13 relief centres in Kota Setar, Kubang Pasu, Pokok Sena and Pendang districts.

In Kota Setar, the relief centres still operating are at Sekolah Kebangsaan Titi Gajah, Alor Setar involving 347, SK Seri Gunung (265 people), SK Bukit Pinang (102 people), SK Alor Mengkudu (85 people), Assyakirin Mosque, Kepala Batas (79 people).

Another 39 people are sheltered at Kampung Kelompang Wawasan Hall, Kampung Tok Pauh (12 people) and Seberang Perak Welfare Department (eight).

Meanwhile at Pokok Sena district, the two relief centres are at SK Bukit Hijau involving 366 people and in Lubuk Keriang Hall (35 people).

In Kubang Pasu, 56 people are still sheltered at SK Kodiang Lama and 32 people at the Chinese Temple Hall, which was reopened.

In Pendang, only one relief centre remained open at the Tanah Merah Sports Friendship Hall involving 280 evacuees from 77 families. — Bernama