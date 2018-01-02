Number of flood evacuees increases to 379 in Mersing, Kota Tinggi

Drivers navigate a flooded street in Mersing January 1, 2018. — Bernama picJOHOR BARU, Jan 2 — A total 379 people from 95 families in Mersing and Kota Tinggi were at nine relief centres as of this afternoon compared to 373 from 93 families this morning after floods inundated their homes since yesterday.

State Health, Environment, Education and Information Committee chairman, Datuk Ayub Rahmat said as of noon, the flooded areas in Mersing remained the same, namely, Taman Nakhoda, Air Papan, Kampung Tanjung Genting, Kampung Tenglu Besar, Kampung Kelantan, Kampung Air Tawar, Kampung Pengkalan, Kampung Air Merah and Kampung Jemari.

He said the areas in Kota Tinggi still affected were Kampung Bukit Raja and Kampung Sungai Buntu.

“Seven relief centres were opened in Mersing, sheltering 345 flood evacuees from 86 families, namely, Taman Nakhoda Community Hall, Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Air Papan, SK Tenglu, Kampung Benaung Multi-Purpose Hall, Endau Area Farmers’ Organisation Authority, Pengkalan Batu Community Hall and Kampung Air Merah Community Hall,” he said in a statement.

Ayub said two relief centres were opened in Kota Tinggi, namely, SK Telok Ramunia and Sungai Buntu Surau, housing 34 people from nine families.

He said it was reported to be still raining in Mersing.

The floods in the two districts are being continuously monitored by numerous agencies including the Civil Defence Force, Royal Malaysian Police, Village Development and Security Committees, and the Drainage and Irrigation Department. — Bernama