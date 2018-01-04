Number of flood evacuees in Terengganu rises above 1,000 this morning

According to Terengganu Disaster Management Committee secretariat, the increase in flood victims resulted in the opening of new eight relief centres in Kemaman. ― Bernama picKUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 4 — The fourth day of floods in Terengganu saw the number of people displaced soared to 1,001 from 264 families as at 8am compared to 329 victims (109 families) last night.

According to Terengganu Disaster Management Committee secretariat, the increase in flood victims resulted in the opening of new eight relief centres in Kemaman.

The latest shelter was opened at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Bukit Mentok which housed 415 people from 87 families, the largest relief centre in the state so far.

Seven other new centres are at Surau Pulau Tempurung (38 people — seven families), Dewan Orang Ramai Batu 14 (65 people — 16 families), Masjid Kampung Batu 14 (10 people — three families), SK Chukai (seven in a family), Masjid Sungai Mas (20 people — seven families), Masjid Kampung Batu 16 Tebak (19 people — six families) and Dewan Sivik Felda Seberang Tayor (98 people — 28 families).

The situation was unchanged at another four relief centres at Dewan Orang Ramai Teladas with 21 people (three families), Surau Haji Othman in Kampung Seberang Tayor Hulu (18 people — five families), Surau Kampung Ban Ho in Air Putih (26 people — five families) and Kampung Pasir Gajah (12 victims — four families).

In Dungun, the number of flood victims remained at 175 people (61 families) at Dewan Orang Ramai Kampung Shukor and 77 victims (31 families) at Dewan Orang Ramai Pasir Raja.

Meanwhile, Terengganu State Education director, Shafruddin Ali Hussin said six schools were closed in Kemaman involving 2,333 pupils, 197 teachers and 31 members of the implementer group.

“The four schools, SK Pasir Gajah (213 pupils), SK Tayor (199 pupils), SK RKT Tayor (147 pupils) and SK Padang Kubu (264 pupils) were closed as roads to the schools were not passable.

“SK Pusat which has 940 pupils was closed after it was inundated while SK Bukit Mentok (570 pupils) was closed to be turned into a flood relief centre,” he said. — Bernama