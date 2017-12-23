Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Number of flood evacuees in Sarawak remains unchanged

Saturday December 23, 2017
MIRI, Dec 23 — The number of flood victims seeking shelter at four relief centres in Sarawak remains unchanged with 121 people from 40 families as at 8am this morning.

Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBNS) secretariat said two evacuation centres in Bintulu, at Dewan Sukan Tatau and Balai Raya Sebauh were respectively housing 15 victims from four families and 14 people from six families.

“In Limbang, Dewan Masyarakat Ukong has 52 flood victims from 18 families while Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Menuang is still sheltering 40 people from 12 families,” it said in a statement today. — Bernama

