Number of flood evacuees in Sabah rises to 817 in the afternoon

File photo shows low-lying areas in Sabah’s northern district of Pitas submerged. — Picture courtesy of Sabah Civil Defence DepartmentKOTA KINABALU, Jan 23 ― More people were evacuated in Sabah this afternoon due to the floods, with 817 having had to move out of their homes compared to 634 in the morning.

Sabah Disaster Management Committee Secretariat head Col Mulliadi Al-Hamdi Ladin said three more relief centres were opened in the Paitan sub-district, at the Kampung Kusilad Hall (housing 128 evacuees from 33 families), Kampung Sinukab Hall (79 evacuees from 14 families) and Kampung Indah Community Hall (137 evacuees from 60 families).

Thirty-five evacuees from seven families remained at Sekolah Kebangsaan Salimpodon and 59 from 18 families at Sekolah Kebangsaan Rukom while the number of evacuees at Sekolah Kebangsaan Pitas 2 rose from 94 from 45 families to 314 from 100 families.

The number of evacuees in Paitan remained at 45 in the Kampung Binsulung Hall and 20 at the Kampung Kubambangan Hall.

Mulliadi Al-Hamdi said two relief centres in Kota Marudu were closed at 10am. ― Bernama