Number of flood evacuees in Perak remains unchanged at 436

IPOH, Jan 30 — The number of flood evacuees in Perak as at 9am today remained unchanged from the 436 last night, with all of them being housed at five relief centres, according to the Social Welfare Department.

Its portal reported that 197 of the evacuees were in the Hilir Perak district, and were staying at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sungai Kerawai (97) and SK Changkat Jong Batu 8 (100).

Manjung had 218 evacuees, with 208 staying at Sekolah Rendah Agama Rakyat, Padang Serai, and 10 at the Kampung Tanjung Ara community hall.

The Larut, Matang and Selama district had 21 evacuees, and all of them were staying at the Padang Serai Dalam surau. — Bernama