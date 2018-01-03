Number of flood evacuees in Mersing, Kota Tinggi drops to 317 this afternoon

JOHOR BARU, Jan 3 ― The number of flood victims in Mersing and Kota Tinggi dropped to 371 this afternoon compared to 426 in the morning, and two relief centres were closed.

Johor Health, Environment, Education and Information Committee chairman Datuk Ayub Rahmat said the flood victims from 101 families had been housed at six centres in Mersing and one in Kota Tinggi.

“The two centres which were closed were the Sungai Buntu surau in Kota Tinggi and Taman Nakhoda community hall in Mersing,” he said in a statement.

He said the centre still open in Kota Tinggi, at Sekolah Kebangsaan Telok Ramunia near Pengerang, housed 14 victims from five families.

In Mersing, 357 flood victims from 96 families were putting up at six centres, with the Pengkalan Batu Religious School accommodating the highest number of 107 victims from 27 families.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim is scheduled to visit three of the of six centres in Mersing this evening. ― Bernama