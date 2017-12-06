Number of flood evacuees in Kelantan remained at 551

Pasir Mas continued to record the highest number of 516 victims from 231 families being housed at three temporary relief centres while in Tumpat another 35 victims from nine families are sheltered at a temporary relief centre. — Picture via Facebook/Jiwa KelantanKOTA BARU, Dec 6 — The number of flood victims in Kelantan remained at 551 as of 8 am today from the same number recorded at 8 pm last night.

All the victims are placed at four temporary relief centres in two districts at Pasir Mas and Tumpat.

According to the Social Welfare Department information application, Pasir Mas continued to record the highest number of 516 victims from 231 families being housed at three temporary relief centres while in Tumpat another 35 victims from nine families are sheltered at a temporary relief centre.

Kelantan eBanjir portal, ebanjir.kelantan.gov.my reported that the water level at Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang has dropped to the warning level of 8.65 metre from 8.98 metres at 8 pm last night.

The danger level is at nine metres. — Bernama