Number of flood evacuees in Kelantan drops

KOTA BARU, Dec 5 — The number of flood victims still sheltered at 14 evacuation centres in Kelantan as at 8 am is 2,298 comprising 823 families, which is a decrease, from 2,589 at 8 pm yesterday.

The Social Welfare Department’s ’inforbanjir’ application said most of the affected residents were in Pasir Mas with 1,382 from 535 families, who are staying at eight centres, followed by Tumpat with 892 (283 families) at five centres and Pasir Puteh with 24 (five families) at one centre.

State flood portal, ebanjir.kelantan.gov.my reported that the water level in Sungai Golok, Rantau Panjang was 9.29 metres at 7 am, compared to 9.66 metres at 8 pm. The danger level is nine metres.

The portal also reported that no main roads had been closed to traffic, with the weather being fine, today. — Bernama