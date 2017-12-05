Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Number of flood evacuees in Kelantan down to 1,733

Tuesday December 5, 2017
02:10 PM GMT+8

Tumpat police personnel helping the flood evacuees at Kampung Teluk Jering November 29, 2017. ― Picture via Facebook/IPK KelantanTumpat police personnel helping the flood evacuees at Kampung Teluk Jering November 29, 2017. ― Picture via Facebook/IPK KelantanKOTA BARU, Dec 5 ― The number of flood victims in Kelantan has dropped to 1,733, compared to 2,298 at 8am.

The victims involved 613 families who were sheltered at 12 evacuation centres in Pasir Mas, Tumpat and Pasir Puteh.

The Social Welfare Department’s ‘inforbanjir’ application said most of the affected residents were in Pasir Mas with 1,267 victims from 472 families, who are staying at six centres, followed by Tumpat with 442 victims (136 families) at five centres and Pasir Puteh with 24 victims (five families) at one centre.

State flood portal, ebanjir.kelantan.gov.my reported that the water level in Sungai Golok, Rantau Panjang was 9.17 metres as at noon, compared to 9.29 metres at 7am. The danger level is nine metres.

The portal also reported that no main roads had been closed to traffic, with the weather being fine, today. ― Bernama

