Number of flood evacuees in Kelantan continues to decline

Wednesday December 6, 2017
02:46 PM GMT+8

KOTA BARU, Dec 6 — The number of flood victims in Kelantan declined slightly to 520 people as of noon compared with 551 this morning.

All of the victims comprising 230 families were housed at three temporary flood relief centres (PPS) in two districts at Pasir Mas and Tumpat.

According to the flood information application of the Social Welfare Department, Pasir Mas recorded the highest number of victims with 485 people from 221 families, placed at two PPS, while in Tumpat, 35 people from nine family were evacuated to one PPS.

The ebanjir.kelantan.gov.my portal reported that the level of Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang has dropped to 8.55 metres at noon today, compared to 8.65 metres at 8 am. The danger level is nine metres.

The weather at noon was reported to be cloudy. — Bernama

