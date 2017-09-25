Number of flood evacuees in Kedah drops to 2,746 at noon

ALOR SETAR, Sept 25 — The number of flood evacuees in Kedah dropped to 2,746 at noon today from 3,621 in the morning.

A total of 875 evacuees were allowed to return to their homes after the floodwaters receded in their villages, said a statement from the Kedah Disaster Management Department Secretariat.

The remaining evacuees, from 759 families, were being housed at 21 relief centres, 12 of them in the Kota Setar district, it added.

The centres in the Kota Setar district were Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Titi Gajah, Alor Setar, SK Seri Gunung, SK Alor Mengkudu, Taman Sri Bagan hall, Pondok Kepala Bukit surau, Assyakirin surau, Kepala Batas, Kampung Lengkuas mosque, SK Bukit Pinang, Kampung Kelompang hall, SK Suka Menanti, Seberang Perak Social Welfare Department and SK Taman Aman.

The evacuees in the Kubang Pasu district were being housed at four centres, namely the Lubuk Batu hall, SMK Mahawangsa, Chinese Temple hall and SK Kodiang Lama.

In the Pokok Sena district, four relief centres were in operation, at SK Bukit Hijau, Kampung Permatang Limau hall, Lubuk Keriang hall and Kampung Empa hall.

Pendang district had one relief centre at the Tanah Merah Rakan Sukan centre.

The weather today in Kedah is fine. — Bernama