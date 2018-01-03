Number of flood evacuees drops slightly in Terengganu

A child plays in the water while his mother watches over him at flood-hit Kampung Shukor in Dungun January 3, 2018. — Bernama picKUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 3 — The situation in the flood-hit areas of Terengganu saw a slight decrease in the number of evacuees on the third day today, with 333 people from 110 families as at 8 am compared to 343 (114 families) last night.

According to the Info Banjir portal, two more relief centres had been opened in the Kemaman and Dungun districts, bringing the total to seven.

Dungun is the hardest hit, with 256 people from 93 families in three centres, while in Kemaman, there are 77 people from 17 families in four centres.

Terengganu director of education Shafruddin Ali Hussin said two schools were closed today due to the floods, namely, SK Pasir Raja in Dungun with 63 students and 17 teachers, and SK Pasir Gajah in Kemaman with 213 students and 23 teachers.

Terengganu Civil Defence Force director Lt Col Che Adam A Rahman said the drizzle and, at times, heavy rain in almost all parts of Terengganu was expected to continue until tomorrow. — Bernama