Number of evacuees in Johor drops further as at 8pm

JOHOR BARU, Jan 31 ― The flood situation in Johor is on the mend with only 1,020 people at shelters as at 8pm today as compared to 1,158 people in the afternoon.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman Datuk Ayub Rahmat told Bernama that the evacuees numbering 316 families, were being sheltered at 17 flood relief centres.

In Segamat, 693 people from 221 families are at 56 shelters, Tangkak (25 people/six families (only one shelter still in operation) and Muar (302 people/89 families at two shelters).

It was the same in Perak with the number of evacuees dropping to 255 people as compared to 318 in the afternoon.

According to the Social Welfare Department, there were still 208 evacuees in Manjung; 34 in Hilir Perak and 13 in the Larut Matang and Selama district.

In Kuantan, Pahang Civil Defence Force director Zainal Yusoff said the number of evacuees in the state dropped to 2,365 people involving 679 families at 9pm as compared to 2,665 people from 679 families this afternoon.

Pekan recorded the highest number of evacuees at 1,222 people from 337 families followed by Maran (975 people/296 families), Temerloh (31/6), Bera (121/36) and Rompin (16/4).

Forty-seven FRCs are still in operation with 20 in Maran, Pekan (18), Bera (five), Temerloh (three) and Rompin (one).

In Selangor, the number of evacuees was reported to have dropped to 216 people at 9pm as compared to 230 at 4pm.

In Sepang, 133 flood victims are being sheltered at Dewan Taman Gemilang while 78 at Dewan Orang Ramai Kampung Ampar Tenang.

In Sabak Bernam, only five victims remain at the Dewan Sri Bernam shelter in Sungai Besar. ― Bernama