NRD arrest 10 people involved in fake MyKad syndicate

TAWAU, Dec 22 — The National Registration Department (NRD) arrested 10 people, including two men believed to be the mastermind of a fake identity card syndicate (MyKad), in raids on a hotel and a house in Kampung Tanjung Batu last night.

Its Investigations and Enforcement director, Mohamad Yusri Hashim said the six-hour operation began with the raid on a hotel room which busted a fake identity card syndicate active in Tawau, Semporna and Lahad Datu.

“We arrested two masterminds, who are locals aged 50 and 44 years, and a 30 year-old Filipino woman, believed to be the one who took photographs and fingerprints of applicants for fake MyKad,” he told reporters after the operation ended early today.

They also seized 29 fake MyKad, fake US$ 17,100, fake RM200, RM3,839, two vehicles, a Naza Citra and Proton and equipment to take fingerprints of the applicants.

“We also seized bank cards, driving licences, eight mobile phones, a book containing 400 up to 500 names of fake MyKad applicants and bank receipts worth tens of thousands.”

Yusri said the raid in Kampung Tanjung Batu led to the arrest of a family of seven including twins, who are believed to be agents of the fake identity card syndicate.

“All those arrested are Indonesians and consist of four men and three women aged between 20 and 60 years-old,” he added.

The operation last night followed the arrest of seven people, including three agents of a fake identity card syndicate, in Sandakan last month. — Bernama