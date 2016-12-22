Last updated Friday, December 23, 2016 12:09 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Haze

Malaysia

NRD arrest 10 people involved in fake MyKad syndicate

Thursday December 22, 2016
10:27 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Trump names Kellyanne Conway as White House counsellorTrump names Kellyanne Conway as White House counsellor

Japan sends military to battle massive fire in the northJapan sends military to battle massive fire in the north

ECRL could give Malaysia trade advantage over SingaporeECRL could give Malaysia trade advantage over Singapore

Latest Fifa ranking sees Malaysia slip five spots to 156Latest Fifa ranking sees Malaysia slip five spots to 156

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

TAWAU, Dec 22 — The National Registration Department (NRD) arrested 10 people, including two men believed to be the mastermind of a fake  identity card syndicate (MyKad), in raids on a hotel and a house in Kampung Tanjung Batu last night.

Its Investigations and Enforcement director, Mohamad Yusri Hashim said the six-hour operation began with the raid on a hotel room which busted a fake identity card syndicate active in Tawau, Semporna and Lahad Datu.

“We arrested two masterminds, who are locals aged 50 and 44 years, and a 30 year-old Filipino woman, believed to be the one who took photographs and fingerprints of applicants for fake MyKad,” he told reporters after the operation ended early today.

They also seized 29 fake MyKad, fake US$ 17,100, fake RM200, RM3,839, two vehicles, a Naza Citra and Proton and equipment to take fingerprints of the applicants.

“We also seized bank cards, driving licences, eight mobile phones, a book containing 400 up to 500 names of fake MyKad applicants and bank receipts worth tens of thousands.”

Yusri said the raid in Kampung Tanjung Batu led to the arrest of a family of seven including twins, who are believed to be agents of the fake identity card syndicate.

“All those arrested are Indonesians and consist of four men and three women aged between 20 and 60 years-old,” he added.

The operation last night followed the arrest of seven people, including three agents of a fake identity card syndicate, in Sandakan last month. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline