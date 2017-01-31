Now you can buy and have a degree in 24 hours

According to Utusan Malaysia, there are three types of syndicate that claim to offer the service with payments ranging between RM930 and RM15,000. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — Whether a diploma or doctoral degree, an online syndicate is promising to provide such certificates from institutions worldwide in just 24 hours.

According to Utusan Malaysia, there are three types of syndicate that claim to offer the service with payments ranging between RM930 and RM15,000.

For the syndicate that offers a 24-hour certification delivery, the news report said it only required applicants to fill up a terms and conditions form and then submit payment of US$210 (RM931.50).

“Among the contents in the form, it states that the certificate is similar to an original copy and that it can be used anywhere, explaining that there are no laws to substantiate a certificate,” the Malay broadsheet reported.

Another syndicate offers certificates up to the doctorate level, and charges between RM11,000 and RM15,000.

Besides giving out the certificate, the syndicate’s package includes a transcript, offer letter, applicant’s course application form and other related documents to make it seem “more real”.

“After paying 50 per cent of the fee, the agent will then send all these through a courier service in four to five days,” the report said, adding that the certificates from this group come from universities in the United Kingdom and United States only.

The third syndicate, Utusan Malaysia reported, offers similar degrees to the second group, but applicants have an option if he or she wanted a thesis to go with the certificate.

“To make the certificate look more authentic, applicants can pay US$4,500 (RM19,973.30) as fee to get the thesis done,” the news report said.