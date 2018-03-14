Now PKR MP claims also barred from police station

Kapar MP G. Manivannan said was prevented from entering at a police station in the district, but declined to identify the offending station or other details from the purported incident. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — Kapar lawmaker G. Manivannan urged the police to better train personnel manning entry points, claiming he was denied entry at a police station in the same manner as a woman in a viral video yesterday.

He claimed in Dewan Rakyat today that he was prevented from entering at a police station in Kapar, but declined to identify the offending station or other details from the purported incident.

“When I arrived at the police station at 8pm, I was not allowed in. I even gave my card as a member of Parliament, but the officer stationed at the post said he does not know me and denied me entry,” he said, without elaborating.

Manivannan said while he respected the statement by City police chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim, he disputed him for saying that the public should not share false information on social media.

“The video that was viraled on Facebook was authentic and came from an accurate source as it came directly from the complainant.

“This is really happening and I ask for the government to look into the matter, especially to officers stationed at police posts who are not aware of certain aspects,” he said.

Yesterday, Mazlan had denied that police officers turned a woman away after she sought help at a police station.

She posted a video of the purported incident online.

In the four-minute clip, the woman said she was being followed by a group of men in another car while she was driving with her son at night.