Now, PAS says Hadi visited Iran to represent party

Earlier this week, an international group of Sunni scholars has condemned Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang for attending a conference in Iran, a key backer of Syrian president Bashar al-Assad’s regime amid violence in the strife-torn country. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — PAS insisted yesterday that its president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang visited Iran to attend an annual congress on behalf of the Islamist party, following a rebuke from the International Union of Muslim Scholars itself.

Datuk Dr Khairuddin Aman Razali, who had escorted Hadi to a similar trip last year, said the latter had spoken on how Syria became a victim of a proxy war among foreign powers.

“PAS stressed that what happened in Syria is a consequence of a proxy war that wish to tear apart the unity of the community, and the influence of foreign powers in a conflict zone,” the PAS Ulama wing information chief said in a statement.

Khairuddin said PAS also believed that Muslim terrorists are funded by foreign powers, while the conflicts in the Middle East are allegedly perpetrated for the benefits of foreign powers and the Zionist regime.

“Hadi’s presence in the congress was as a speaker to stress that principle and stand,” he added.

Khairuddin said the congress, now in its 30th reiteration, has been held since the 1980s, and Hadi had attended it for decades.

The Kuala Nerus MP also blamed the media and social media for skewing the perception against Hadi, causing others to slam the PAS president.

Earlier this week, an international group of Sunni scholars has condemned Hadi for attending a conference in Iran, a key backer of Syrian president Bashar al-Assad’s regime amid violence in the strife-torn country.

The International Union of Muslim Scholars said in a statement that it was baffled by Hadi — who is the deputy president of the body — calling the move insensitive especially at a time when the Muslim world is grief-stricken and angered by Assad’s regime.

Under fire for the Iran visit, Hadi’s political secretary Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar told Malay paper Sinar Harian that his attendance at the conference was made following an invitation by Dr Abdurrahman Bayraan, said to be an Iranian representative of the Union.

Samsuri also claimed that Abdurrahman had been appointed by Yusuf himself.

However, the Union and Yusuf had in the same statement vehemently denied that the visit was sanctioned by it.

More than 310,000 people have been killed since the Syrian conflict began in 2011 with anti-government protests, and over half the population has been displaced, with millions becoming refugees.

The Syrian conflict has been coloured by the Sunni-Shiah sectarian divide, with the ruling government coming from the minority Shiah sect Alawite backed by Shiah militants Hezbollah and Shiah-majority Iran, while the opposition includes Sunni jihadists and support from Sunni-majority Saudi Arabia and Qatar.