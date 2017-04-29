Last updated -- GMT+8

Now, Johor assistant warden remanded till May 3

Saturday April 29, 2017
07:48 AM GMT+8

Johor CID chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the Kota Tinggi Magistrate's Court allowed the extension because the case had been reclassified a murder. — Bernama picJohor CID chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the Kota Tinggi Magistrate's Court allowed the extension because the case had been reclassified a murder. — Bernama picJOHOR BAHRU, April 29 — The remand on an assistant warden of a tahfiz school here who was arrested on suspicion of having brutally assaulted a student, there has been further extended by seven days.

Johor CID chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the Kota Tinggi Magistrate's Court allowed the extension because the case had been reclassified a murder.

"The new remand order for seven days is valid until May 3," he said in a statement here today.

Prior to this , police had obtained a four-day remand order on the 29-year-old suspect for the assault case, which was later extended by three days.

The brutal assault on Mohamad Thaqif Amin Mohd Gaddafi, 11, forced doctors to amputate both his legs, which became infected due to the severe beating he took. 

The boy died at 2.05pm on Wednesday at the Sultan Ismail Hospital here. — Bernama

