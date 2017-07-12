Nov 14 trial for Datuk Rafena-Didie lawsuit

Actress Didie Alias (second left) at the Sessions Court in Shah Alam, July 12, 2017, for the suit filed against her by drama and actor producer Datuk Rafena Ezanee Ramli. — Bernama picSHAH ALAM, July 12 — The Sessions Court here has set four days starting Nov 14 to hear the lawsuit by drama producer and actress, Datuk Rafena Ezanee Ramli and her production company against actress Didie Alias for alleged breach of contract.

Judge Nik Nasimah Nik Mohamad set the date in chambers today.

Rafena Ezanee and Didie whose real name is Fadzilah Mohammad, came to court with their respective lawyers, Mohd Fadhly Hashim and Azlan Abdul Razak.

Mohd Fadhly told reporters when met that the plaintiffs would call six witnesses while Azlan said the defence had three witnesses.

The two lawyers also said both parties would try to settle the case through mediation.

Rafena Ezanee and Dark Wave Pictures Sdn Bhd filed the suit against Didie who was a former executive producer of the company, last March 21.

In their statement of claim, the plaintiffs alleged among others, that the defendant received RM7,000 to produce a 13-episode travelogue titled ‘Street Food Asian’ but had deliberately or negligently failed to do a satisfactory job as agreed in the contract, causing them to suffer losses.

The plaintiffs also claimed that Didie had intentionally disparaged them through Instagram and the newspapers, causing them to suffer emotional stress, trauma and losses.

They are claiming damages amounting to RM407,000, aside from other costs and reliefs deemed fit by the court. — Bernama