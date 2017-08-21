Nothing To Hide: 14 people arrested

Flares were set off inside the hall during the Nothing To Hide 2.0 Forum in Shah Alam August 13, 2017. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaSHAH ALAM, Aug 21 — The police are circulating photofits of eight wanted men to assist investigations into the fiasco which took place at the Nothing To Hide 2.0 programme on Aug 13.

Selangor CID chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Fadzil Ahmad said among those on the wanted list were Muhammad Hafiz Azhar, 29, Mohd Hafiz Azit, 28, and Donney Afzal Kaspullidzan, 25.

“As such police are urging people with information on the individuals involved, to contact the Shah Alam District Police Headquarters Criminal Investigation Department directly at 03-5520 2222 to assist in the investigations.

“They can also channel information to investigation officer of the case, ASP Yong Meng Heng at 019-5753399,” he said in a statement today.

He said to date police have arrested 14 suspects around Selangor and Kuala Lumpur to assist investigations into the case.

The Nothing To Hide 2.0 programme organised by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) youth wing Armada at the Raja Musa Hall, Section 7, Shah Alam turned into a ruckus with the throwing of flares, chairs, shoes and water bottles by several members of the audience triggering panic and fights among them.

The commotion occurred at about 5.10pm when PPBM chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was responding to a question on the Sept 1985 Memali tragedy in Baling, Kedah.

Subsequently three teenagers aged 17 to 19 years old were arrested on the day of the incident. — Bernama