‘Not Malay culture’ to return royal awards, Dr M told

Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed said it was ‘not Malay culture’ to return royal awards. ― File picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s decision to return the two awards he received from the Selangor palace can be seen as insulting and not the type of culture that is practised by the Malays, Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed said today.

“It was given to him, it’s not like he asked for it. If he returned them, it can be seen as an insult (to the honour) and to those awards.

“Itu bukan adat orang Melayu (that’s not Malay culture),” The Star Online quoted the deputy home minister as saying.

Nur Jazlan was responding to suggestions that Dr Mahathir had returned the awards because he had incurred the wrath of the Selangor palace.

Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah of Selangor yesterday consented to accept Dr Mahathir and his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah’s decision to return the awards they had previously received from the state palace.

In a statement issued by the Selangor palace, the cancellation of the awards will be gazetted according to due procedure.

Former prime minister Dr Mahathir reportedly returned his awards, obtained in 1978 and 2003 respectively last Thursday, with Dr Siti Hasmah, who also had two awards from the palace, following suit.

His decision to return the awards came shortly after the ruler publicly expressed his dissatisfaction with Dr Mahathir over the latter’s comments about Bugis people being “pirates”.

Now the chairman of the Pakatan Harapan federal Opposition alliance, Dr Mahathir has repeatedly stressed that his remarks were directed at Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak alone, but the statement has since drawn the ire of the Bugis community, several NGOs, and also Johor Ruler, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar.