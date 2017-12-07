‘Not impossible’ for BN to regain parliamentary supermajority, Hishammuddin says

Hishamuddin says that Malaysian voters only have two choices in the next elections, to either vote for BN or the Opposition coalition. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 ― Winning back two-thirds majority in the next general elections will not be easy for Barisan Nasional (BN), but is not an impossible task either, Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hussein said today.

Speaking at a press conference after the opening of the 71st Umno general assembly here, Hishamuddin also said that Malaysian voters only have two choices in the next elections, to either vote for BN or the Opposition coalition.

“It may not be easy, but it is not impossible for us in convincing more people to vote for us and achieve two thirds majority,” he said.

“We have been put in a position where we could not obtain a two-thirds majority in the last two elections,” said acting deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi at the news conference.

“We are putting an effort to regain that,” he added.

Zahid also called on BN supporters and non-governmental organisations to join the ruling party when its holds a rally in solidarity with Palestine following the United States’ decision to endorse Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

He said that Umno will also send some of its members to attend a protest organised by PAS outside the US embassy on Jalan Tun Razak here tomorrow.