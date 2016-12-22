Not for you to dictate news, Sin Chew tells Guan Eng’s office

Local paper Sin Chew Daily tells Lim Guan Eng's office that the decision on publishing news reports lies in the hands of newspapers. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 ― The decision on publishing news reports lies in the hands of newspapers and is not for the Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng's office to dictate, local paper Sin Chew Daily said today.

Weighing in on a series of letters by Lim's press secretary Cheong Yin Fan to Sin Chew Daily, the paper said the former's accusation that it had not been publishing Lim's statements, as well as dissatisfaction that the statement was only carried in the daily's regional page was “unreasonable”.

The vernacular paper said that the publicity given by the paper to Lim in the past eight years since he became Penang chief minister was comparable to federal ministers, adding that he is regularly featured on the front page of the paper's northern metro ― which is a regional page.

“Moreover, whether a news story is published or not, or where the news story is published, and the size of space allocated to the news story would be determined by the importance of the story for the day by the newspaper. It is not up to the Chief Minister’s Office to dictate here and then.

“In addition, Lim’s statement harps on same old issue with repetitive content. The editors of the newspaper would definitely have the absolute right to decide,” Sin Chew Daily said in a six-paragraph statement which it said was in response to the “inaccurate accusations” by the Penang chief minister's office.

In a letter by Cheong that was carried on Sin Chew Daily's website earlier today in Mandarin, Cheong complained that the paper had allegedly not published the launch of the state's Komtar building ― which now boasts new attractions ― on its national page like other newspapers.

In the same statement, Sin Chew Daily said however that the Penang chief minister's office's allegation that the daily was “anti-Lim Guan Eng” due to its publishing of the news on the regional page was “absurd and childish”.