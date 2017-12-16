Not easy for Pulai to fall to Opposition, MP says

Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed says it will not be easy for Pulai to to fall to the Opposition in the next election. ― Picture by Choo Choy May JOHOR BARU, Dec 16 ― Pulai Member of Parliament Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed today stressed that it would not be that easy for the seat to fall to the Opposition in the 14th General Election (GE14) as claimed by Singapore think tank ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute.

Nur Jazlan said a study made by the institute on GE14 outcome was made at random and did not reflect the actual position of every parliamentary seat to be contested.

“The assumption is incomplete because it does not look at the real features of the area (Pulai). They (the think tank) say that Pulai is in urban area and thus could fall, but it is not that easy.

“In 2013 (GE-13), it was believed that Pulai could fall but it did not despite the 'Kit Siang Tsunami' (DAP Advisor Lim Kit Siang’s foray into Johor).

Kit Siang contested in the Gelang Patah seat in GE13 and won, but the ‘tsunami” did not hold sway in Pulai,” he told reporters after opening a football championship for his constituency here today.

He was commenting on the study by the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute which showed that Barisan Nasional would maintain its dominance in Johor in GE14 but parliamentary seats like Pulai, Pasir Gudang and Tebrau were in danger of falling to the Opposition. ― Bernama