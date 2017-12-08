Not court contempt for CM to compare Penang land sales, says legal officer

Gerakan filed a defamation suit against Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng (pic) in July this year over Lim’s allegations related to the sale of reclaimed land in Tanjung Pinang. — Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Dec 8 — Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng did not act in contempt of court by comparing land sales in the state, his special legal officer Raja Syarafina Raja Shuib said today.

She was responding to Gerakan’s intention to pursue contempt of court proceedings against Lim over his statements on land sale in the state by the previous administration under Barisan Nasional (BN).

“It must be emphasised that the statements made by Lim in relation to comparison of lands sold under the previous state government and the current one under Pakatan Harapan is not sub judice of the existing defamation suit against Lim,” Raja Syarafina said in a statement.

She insisted that Lim’s statements on the sale of land in Penang were matters of public interest and were intended to shed light on the truth, adding that mere reference to the subject matter was not an offence.

She also said Lim has filed an application to strike out Gerakan’s defamation suit against him and the court will deliver a decision on this on January 19, 2018.

Gerakan filed a defamation suit against Lim in July this year over Lim’s allegations related to the sale of reclaimed land in Tanjung Pinang.

Raja Syarafina said Gerakan’s intentions to file for contempt proceedings “is fraught with political considerations”.

“By doing so, are they trying to adversely affect the Penang Chief Minister’s rights to contest in the coming general elections?” she asked.

She said Lim is prepared to face Gerakan in court if the state Opposition party persisted with the contempt suit.