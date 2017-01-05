North Sabah floodwaters no longer at dangerous levels

Low lying areas in Sabah’s northern district of Pitas remain submerged although water levels are receding — Pictures courtesy of Sabah Civil Defence DepartmentKOTA KINABALU, Jan 4 — Water levels in Sabah’s northern district of Pitas have receded to below danger levels thanks to better weather.

Sabah Civil Defence director Colonel Mulliadi Al-Hamdi Bin Ladin said that the water level at Sungai Kebatasan dropped from 6m this morning to 5.3m as of 1.30pm and Sungai Bengkoka from 3.9m this morning to 3.07m as of 1.30pm.

“The weather has been getting better throughout the day despite a light drizzle at 5.30am. It is now clear and we expect the situation here to improve,” he said.

Some evacuees at three evacuation centres have also been told to return home, while some 214 remain, from 281 this morning.

Sekolah Kebangsaan Rukom Pitas is still housing 168 people, while the Dewan Sekolah Kebangsaan Pekan 2 Pitas and Dewang Kampung Bilangau Besar are sheltering 10 and 36 people respectively.

The villages affected by flash floods are Kampung Bilangau Besar, Kampung Rukom Ulu, Kampung Sinasak Batu, Kampung Sibaung, Kampung Kusilad, Kampung Pandan Mendamai, Kampung Salimpodon Darat, Kampung Pinggan-Pinggan, Kampung Indah, Kampung Dandun, Kampung Sosop, Kampung Pondoi, Kampung Boribi Kanibongan, Kampung Masin Kanibongan, Kampung Sulakulong Kanibongan and Kampung Kanibongan.

Some nine access roads around the area — Kg Salimpodon Darat, Kg Indah, Kg Kusilad, Kg Pandan Mendamai, Kg Layang Kanibongan, Kg Sosop, Kg Boribi Kanibongan, Kg Pondoi and Kg Kibuluh — are also still submerged.

Meanwhile, Meanwhile State Education director Datuk Maimunah Suhaibul said 10 schools in the district remain closed today.

The schools are SK Pandan Madamai, SK Sosop, SK Pinggan Pinggan, SK Mandurian, SK Pinapak, SK Nibang, SK Rukom, SK Kanibongan, SMK Kanibongan and SK Kusilad.

The closures affected a total of 2,599 students, as well as 280 teachers and staff.