Non-stop PM candidate talks diverting public attention, DAP’s young blood insists

The Opposition coalition recently proposed PPBM chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister. ― Picture by Hari AnggaraKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — Young leaders from DAP have called on Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders today to cease discussions on the Opposition pact’s prime minister candidate.

In a statement, the youth leaders said such discussions would divert the public’s attention from the real issues at hand and the Opposition’s goals.

“We are of the opinion that the lengthy discussion on the issue of prime minister candidate at this stage is ‘excessive than needed’,” said the statement.

They reiterated that they would give their full support to any decision made by the party and PH’s central leadership to name the candidate to assume the premier post.

“As long as the decision is made through rigorous discussions, with the reform agenda in mind and could defend the fate of the people in the future, we will abide by the decision and will work towards achieving the overall vision,” they said.

The statement was signed by 16 young DAP leaders, including among others national DAP assistant secretary Muhammad Shakir Ameer, his women’s wing counterparts Young Syefura Othman and Syerleena Abdul Rashid, and DAP Youth committee member Dyana Sofya Mohd Daud.

Last night, PH confirmed that its prime minister candidate will be announced following its second convention this Sunday.

