Noh pledges to put a futsal court in every housing estate

A group of boys enjoy the day off school with a game of futsal. — Picture by R. MahgeshanKUANTAN, Oct 2 — The Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) intends to set up a futsal court in each housing estate in the city.

Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar said the futsal court would not only boost the residents’ spirit to exercise and practise a healthy lifestyle but also foster close rapport among them.

“I want the futsal court to be built in the best possible way, with roof and lights so that young people can exercise at night.

“The futsal court which I estimate to be about RM500,000 each can also serve as a multi-purpose court,” he told reporters at the closing ceremony of the Local Government Sports Tournament here last night, which was officiated by Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Adnan Yaakob.

Also present were Amalgamated National Union of Local Authorities Employees (Anulae) president Datuk Azih Muda and state leaders.

Besides that, Noh said the government had approved nine projects involving building and upgrading futsal courts, multi-purpose courts and fields worth RM3.8 million in Pahang this year, as compared to RM2.2 million last year.

On the sport tournament, Noh said it was last held in Terengganu in 1995, adding that he intended to make the tournament an annual or at least a biennial event as this was a medium to gather representatives of local authorities (PBT) nationwide.

The sports tournament was participated by 500 PBT members nationwide, involving 10 games including badminton, table-tennis, tennis, netball, carrom, golf and darts.

It began since last March in several locations including Keningau, Sabah; Shah Alam (Selangor); Teluk Intan (Perak) and Kuala Terengganu (Terengganu) before ending in Kuantan. — Bernama