Noh Omar: Putrajaya wants to upgrade old flats using Singaporean model

Tan Sri Noh Omar said older properties would undergo demolition and redevelopment. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — The Malaysian government is planning on upgrading old flats in the country following the Selective En Bloc Redevelopment Scheme practised by neighbours Singapore, Tan Sri Noh Omar reportedly said.

The urban wellbeing, housing and local government minister was reported by New Straits Times claiming that older properties would undergo demolition and redevelopment.

The scheme would also allow current residents to either relocate to the new development or get a compensation from the government for having to move out.

“An upgrade to these types of houses is inevitable as they were build 30 to 40 years ago, when they were solely targeted for the less fortunate,” he was quoted saying.

Noh added that under the new scheme, squalid flats would be able to be redeveloped and meet current demands like more parking spaces.

“However, the livelihood of these people has vastly improved. Each household has not one but several cars as their children, who are staying with them, own cars too.

“That is why we are seeing massive congestion in these housing areas,” he said.

The minister also revealed plans that his ministry is to hold a convention next month to further discuss housing redevelopment which includes coming up with the Housing Redevelopment Act.