Noh Omar: Pakatan Harapan prone to discuss political issues than championing people

Tan Sri Noh Omar said the opposition pact had created more new issues to divert the attention of the people so that the public would easily forget existing issues. — Picture by Saw Siow FengPETALING JAYA, May 7 — The Pakatan Harapan-led Selangor government is more prone to discussing political issues than championing the plight of the people, says Selangor Umno Liaison Committee chairman Tan Sri Noh Omar.

He said the opposition pact had created more new issues to divert the attention of the people so that the public would easily forget existing issues.

“This is how they (Pakatan Harapan) works. If they cannot solve their problems, they will create a new one. For instance, if they want to forget their problem with PAS, they will create (another issue) themselves as if four members from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) want to jump ship.

“Then, everyone (the public) will talk about it. Who else started with this kind of story if not themselves. So, this is how they distract the public to forget the existing issue in which the Selangor government has eventually (talked) more on politics than championing the people,” he said.

Noh, who is also urban wellbeing, housing and local government minister was speaking to reporters at the launching ceremony of #YOUCANDOIT campaign in conjunction with the Selangor Youth Day celebration here today.

He was commenting on the state government administration following the internal turmoil within the pact due to having leaders with different ideologies. — Bernama