Noh Omar: Declining support from Gombak voters reason why Azmin wants to change constituency

Noh said the issue of Opposition political leaders frequently changing constituencies was normal because of their failure in discharging their responsibilities as elected representatives. — Picture by Miera Zulyana Abdul RahmanTANJONG KARANG, Jan 5 — The declining support from voters in the Gombak Parliamentary constituency is claimed to be the reason for Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali to opt to contest in a different Parliamentary constituency in the 14th General Election (GE14).

Selangor Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, Tan Sri Noh Omar said the issue of Opposition political leaders frequently changing constituencies was normal because of their failure in discharging their responsibilities as elected representatives.

“After winning, they (Opposition politicians) will not even look at the problems of the constituents and when they feel that support from the voters there is declining, they will contest in other areas. In the Gombak constituency, I notice that there are problems faced by many Public Housing Projects (PPR), such as leaking roofs, faulty lifts, and improper maintenance in the area concerned.

“As an elected representative, he (Mohamed Azmin) must resolve the problems but after two terms there, what did he do? It is now the Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) that has to resolve the problems,” he told reporters after participating in a ‘Walkabout’ at Kampung Parit 4 Sungai Burong, here today.

Noh, who is also the KPKT minister, said this when commenting on a media report last Wednesday on the possibility that Mohamed Azmin and Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Wanita chief , Zuraida Kamaruddin might contest in the Parliamentary constituencies of Shah Alam and Hulu Langat in GE14.

Mohamed Azmin, who is also PKR deputy president, is the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Gombak and the Bukit Antarabangsa State Assemblyman while Zuraida is the incumbent MP for Ampang.

On the walkabout program, Noh said the federal government had channelled an allocation of about RM1 million for eight projects to upgrade public amenities in the village.

He said among the projects were the upgrading of village roads, upgrading the drainage system and paving the Masjid Al-Taufiqiah square in the village. — Bernama