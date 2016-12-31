Noh Omar claims Azmin’s resignation from Selangor FA a ‘political threat’

Yesterday, Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (pic) announced his resignation from FAS along with the team manager Amirudin Shari. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 ― Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali's reasons for quitting the president post in the Selangor Football Association is a political threat, Tan Sri Noh Omar alleged today.

The Selangor Federal Action Council chairman said Azmin would certainly know his responsibility to develop football in the state and cannot disappoint the Selangor youths who took much pride in their state team, nicknamed “The Red Giants”, which had qualified for the Malaysia Cup finals.

“As Mentri Besar, surely Azmin has to realise he cannot dash the hopes of Selangor youth. The reason for resigning from the FAS president post because he is not aligned with the FAS exco is a statement that amounts to a political threat.

“Indirectly he is setting conditions that if it is desired that (he) continue duties as FAS, the excos who are not aligned with him must resign or does he hope the Merah Kuning supporters will demonstrate in order to pressure him to continue holding the position of FAS president,” he said in a statement today, referring to the Selangor football team by the colours of the state's flag in red and yellow.

Noh highlighted that Azmin had been able to deal with a Selangor government that included PAS exco members, adding that the PKR deputy president is also now an ally of former political adversary Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“There is no reason why Azmin cannot cooperate with the FAS exco for the progress and success of the Merah Kuning team,” he said.

Yesterday, Azmin had announced his resignation from FAS along with the team manager Amirudin Shari, due to the association's executive committee being allegedly embroiled in irresponsible political culture.

Appointed in December 2014, he credited the new leadership's close cooperation with state players for the team's success in making it to the Malaysia Cup finals twice ― in 2015 and 2016.

“Unfortunately, after almost two years of us being together with FAS, we do not see the FAS exco's readiness to bring about changes. The current FAS exco line-up is still sticking to the old attitude and culture ― 'excessive politics, old-fashioned way of doing things, over dependency on subsidy mentality',” he said.

Explaining his resignation, he also claimed that the FAS exco members have failed to present a strategic plan for the management of Selangor's football team, including having a professional administration body.

However Azmin said the state government will continue to support the development of football in Selangor in a “new method to be decided in the future”.