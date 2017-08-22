Noh challenges Selangor MB to debate over PPR issue

Tan Sri Noh Omar (pic) said he was making the challenge following misleading statements issued by Selangor government and Mohamed Azmin. — Picture by Saw Siow FengPETALING JAYA, Aug 22 — Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar yesterday challenged Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali to a debate on issues concerning the management of the People’s Housing Project (PPR).

Noh said he was making the challenge following misleading statements issued by Selangor government and Mohamed Azmin, including blaming the federal government for problems facing PPR in the state.

“We can debate the matter or discuss it at a forum. Get a neutral party to organise, set aside partisan politics and we discuss face to face. Let’s see who really wants to defend the people,” he said at the handing over of house keys to 596 owners of the Lembah Subang 2 PPR 596 rent-to-own units near here yesterday. — Bernama pic