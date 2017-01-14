Noble intention, poor implementation

A shopper at a mart in Petaling Jaya carries away his items without the use of plastic bags. — Picture by Azneal Ishak PETALING JAYA, Jan 14 — Consumers in Selangor are happy with the ban of plastic bags from Jan 1, despite some feeling they still needed more time to get used to it.

However, others felt more awareness was needed on why the ban was necessary.

Checks by Malay Mail revealed cashiers at hypermarkets were informing shoppers about the new rule.

Signs to notify customers on the 20 sen charge for a plastic bag were also put up at checkout counters.

Some stores provided free cardboard boxes, and sold reusable non-woven bags (RM3.50) and cloth bags (RM18.90). Financial executive Atiqah Abidin, 28, from Gombak, said she fully supported the initiative as she could do her part in protecting the environment.

“I carry recycled bags and containers in my car,” she said.

“The challenge is to remind myself to bring the bags and containers when I shop, so that I will not have to pay 20 sen for each plastic bag I buy,” she said.

Stall operator Selamat Yahabib, 31, applauded the move by the government, but said consumers needed to be aware of its purpose.

Not everyone was aware of the environmental risk plastics pose.

“The government needs to address the issue or we won’t achieve much at the end of the day.”

Housewife Tan Poh Chen, 56, said now she had to fork out extra money to buy plastic bags specifically for trash.

“It will take time for consumers to adapt to buying groceries without using plastic bags,” she said.

“I support the move, but it will be better if the government pressured merchants to provide paper bags.”

Another housewife, Shirley Chan 74, from Petaling Jaya, said it was troublesome to bring along many reusable bags, especially when she was not sure how much groceries she would be buying.

State tourism, environment, green technology and consumer affairs committee chairman Elizabeth Wong said ample time had been given to retailers, traders and even consumers to get used to the ban.

“The charge for plastic bags is meant to discourage people from using them,” she said.

“Education and awareness are just as important as enforcement, and we are extensively promoting this to encourage the public to switch to reusable alternatives.

“The 20 sen charge is recorded as a transaction and it goes to retailers, just like all other products bought from them. They are encouraged to channel it to charitable and conservation efforts for the environment,” she said.

Muslim Consumers’ Association of Malaysia chairman Datuk Nadzim Johan said the move was good, but a mechanism to monitor money gained from the sale of plastic bag sales was needed.

He said even if a consumer paid RM1 for five plastic bags in a day, the total amount collected would be thousands, if not millions.

“What happens to the money collected from the sale of plastic bag? Who gets it, and what is it for?” he asked.

The Consumers’ Association of Subang and Shah Alam president Jacob George echoed the same sentiment.

“The state should go on record to clarify the arrangement with the malls and supermarkets,” he said.

“Consumers are now in the dark as to what happens to the money. What happened to all the talk about transparency? It is important for consumer protection, too.”

George urged to make information accessible to all.

“It is good we have taken this first step to ban plastic bags. But what next? There are other dimensions to this issue. The authorities must have a long-term plan. This is an environmental issue, and I do not see why information should not be accessible to all,” he said.

George said there had been numerous attempts by the consumer group to seek clarification from the state over the issue, but they had yet to receive feedback.